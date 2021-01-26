Napa County issues evacuation warning for burn areas as storm approaches

With a “modest atmospheric river” heading toward Northern California, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch and a wind advisory that includes Napa County.

Napa County, in turn, has issued an evacuation warning for residents living in Upvalley areas impacted by last year’s wildfires. The threat in these burn zones from flooding, landslides and debris flow is expected to be greatest Tuesday night when the storm system sweeps through.

There is no immediate need to evacuate, the county’s Nixle message cautioned.

The Flash Flood Watch lasts from Tuesday afternoon until Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

The North Bay can expect three to five inches of rain through Thursday, making this by far the strongest storm of the season, the Weather Service said.

In its Nixle message, Napa County said the heaviest rain is expected between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Wednesday, creating a potential for flooding in areas scarred by the LNU Lightning Complex and Glass fires, the county said.