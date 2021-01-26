 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County issues evacuation warning for burn areas as storm approaches
alert

Napa County issues evacuation warning for burn areas as storm approaches

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Flood watch announced for Napa County

Napa County warns that heavy rains Tuesday night could trigger flooding in the area, with people living in areas burned by last year's wildfires most vulnerable. This image is of minor flooding near Rutherford in February 2019.

 Register file photo

With a “modest atmospheric river” heading toward Northern California, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch and a wind advisory that includes Napa County.

Napa County, in turn, has issued an evacuation warning for residents living in Upvalley areas impacted by last year’s wildfires. The threat in these burn zones from flooding, landslides and debris flow is expected to be greatest Tuesday night when the storm system sweeps through.

There is no immediate need to evacuate, the county’s Nixle message cautioned.

The Flash Flood Watch lasts from Tuesday afternoon until Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

The North Bay can expect three to five inches of rain through Thursday, making this by far the strongest storm of the season, the Weather Service said.

In its Nixle message, Napa County said the heaviest rain is expected between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Wednesday, creating a potential for flooding in areas scarred by the LNU Lightning Complex and Glass fires, the county said.

The county noted that a Flash Flood Watch is the lowest level of advance notice. If the National Weather Service were to upgrade this to a Flash Flood Warning based on observed precipitation, it will send out alerts to cellphones in the impact area during the night with a recommended course of action, the county said.

These Wireless Emergency Alerts are distinct from regular text messages, featuring a special tone and vibration, both repeated twice.

The City of Napa announced that it would begin offering free self-service sandbags to residents starting Wednesday at 6 a.m. Sandbags will be available at the city’s Corporation Yard, 770 Jackson St.

The cities of American Canyon and St. Helena have also set up sandbag stations: American Canyon at City Hall, 4381 Broadway; St. Helena at the dead end of Adams Street and Crane Park.

The Weather Service said the Flash Flood Watch included much of the Bay Area and Santa Cruz areas.

A wind advisory was issued for the region, with southeast winds of 25 to 35 mph, with potentially damaging gusts up to 65 mph from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

People should keep their cellphones charged in event of a power failure, the county advised.

WATCH NOW: CALIFORNIA DOG EXPERIENCES RAIN FOR THE FIRST TIME

SEE PHOTOS: NAPA OPTOMETRY BUSINESS MARKS MORE THAN 100 YEARS OF HELPING LOCALS SEE BETTER

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News