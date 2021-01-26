Napa County issues evacuation warning for burn areas as storm approaches

With a “modest atmospheric river” heading toward Northern California, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch and a wind advisory that includes Napa County.
Napa County, in turn, has issued an evacuation warning for residents living in Upvalley areas impacted by last year’s wildfires. The threat in these burn zones from flooding, landslides and debris flow is expected to be greatest Tuesday night when the storm system sweeps through.
There is no immediate need to evacuate, the county’s Nixle message cautioned.
The Flash Flood Watch lasts from Tuesday afternoon until Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
The North Bay can expect three to five inches of rain through Thursday, making this by far the strongest storm of the season, the Weather Service said.
In its Nixle message, Napa County said the heaviest rain is expected between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Wednesday, creating a potential for flooding in areas scarred by the LNU Lightning Complex and Glass fires, the county said.
The county noted that a Flash Flood Watch is the lowest level of advance notice. If the National Weather Service were to upgrade this to a Flash Flood Warning based on observed precipitation, it will send out alerts to cellphones in the impact area during the night with a recommended course of action, the county said.
These Wireless Emergency Alerts are distinct from regular text messages, featuring a special tone and vibration, both repeated twice.
The City of Napa announced that it would begin offering free self-service sandbags to residents starting Wednesday at 6 a.m. Sandbags will be available at the city’s Corporation Yard, 770 Jackson St.
The cities of American Canyon and St. Helena have also set up sandbag stations: American Canyon at City Hall, 4381 Broadway; St. Helena at the dead end of Adams Street and Crane Park.
The Weather Service said the Flash Flood Watch included much of the Bay Area and Santa Cruz areas.
A wind advisory was issued for the region, with southeast winds of 25 to 35 mph, with potentially damaging gusts up to 65 mph from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
People should keep their cellphones charged in event of a power failure, the county advised.
