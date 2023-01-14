Napa County issues flood warning through 2:15 p.m. Saturday

Updated at 11:51 a.m. Saturday — The Napa County Office of Emergency Services has issued a flood warning in the county, effective until 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

Flooding is expected in Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties due to heavy rainfall, the county OES said in a Nixle alert Saturday morning.

The flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and low-lying areas was said to be “imminent or occurring,” and streams were rising as they absorbed runoff from earlier rains this week. It was expected to take several hours for storm runoff to work through local draining systems in urban areas.

Also, the county OES announced the closures due to roadway flooding of Highway 29 at Napa Junction in the south county. The northbound lanes reopened at about 11:45 a.m., according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

Other roads closed due to flooding included the Silverado Trail at the Rutherford fire station, and Tubbs Lane at Highway 29 outside Calistoga.

The warning follows strong overnight rains across Napa County, with many areas receiving more than 2 inches in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. A rain gauge at Napa’s city corporation yard measured 1.77 inches, and precipitation totals were as high as 2.6 inches at the Dry Creek fire station.

Rain totals at Napa County Airport were expected to total one-fifth to one-half inch on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Bay Area as a region remains under a weather service flood watch, which began at 4 a.m. Saturday and will stay in force through 4 p.m. Monday.

North of the city of Napa, the Napa River was expected to peak at 9 p.m. Saturday at just over 21 feet, remaining below the 22-foot flood monitoring level and the 25-foot flood stage, according to Rick Thomasser, manager of the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.

The district closed the flood gates in the Oxbow Commons, a Napa River overflow channel downtown, at 5 p.m. Friday ahead of the rising river level, its second such closure in six days.

Flooding concerns have led to the closures in Napa of Kennedy Park, the Main Street boat dock and Trancas Street park, likely through the weekend, the city announced earlier.

In downtown Napa, the weekly Farmers Market in the West Street parking lot was canceled for the morning due to unsafe weather conditions. “We apologize for the late notice, but things got pretty intense on site and we made the call as soon as possible to protect safety,” Cara Mae Wooledge, Napa Farmers Market director, said in a statement.

