Napa County issues guidance to reopen children's summer camps and day camps

Napa County has developed interim guidance for Napa County children’s summer schools and day camps so they may immediately begin to reopen safely.

The State of California has announced in some instances that a Stage 2 business sector is permitted to reopen, such as summer schools and day camps for children, but has not provided reopening State Guidance. The County has prepared interim guidance, in the absence of State Guidance, for owners and managers of local children summer schools and day camps to follow.

When State Guidance is released from the State of California, it will be posted on the County’s website and will be the controlling guidance that should be followed from that date moving forward.

The State of California is reopening businesses and services statewide following the State’s Roadmap to Recovery’s 4-stage process. The California Department of Public Health approved, as part of Stage 2, the opening of childcare facilities, children’s summer day camps and children’s programs (i.e., recreational and educational programs, including lessons). Napa County is in ‘Expanded Stage 2’ of the State’s process as of May 19 when the State approved the County’s attestation report.