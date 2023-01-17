Napa County issues local emergency declaration for storm damage to roads

Napa County has issued a local emergency declaration as a step toward receiving federal and state aid to repair rural road damage from the repeated storms that have swept the Bay Area this month, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

The proclamation issued by David Morrison, interim county executive officer, is necessary to recover costs tied to storm damage, preparation, response and recovery work, Napa County said in a news release. The step follows emergency declarations issued earlier by Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden.

The public is not in any imminent threat or danger, and all local businesses can remain open, according to the county.

Local damage is estimated at $8.5 million and has been identified by the county at three locations: three separate sites along Mount Veeder Road, along with locations on Dry Creek, Old Lawley Toll, Steele Canyon and Redwood roads. County crews also are assessing whether other areas sustained damage from the series of storms that carried extensive rainfall into Northern California starting in the last week of December.

“Napa County weathered the recent storms and has emerged in much better shape than other regions in the state,” Morrison said in Tuesday’s statement. “Despite this, the county experienced substantial road damage as a result and this emergency proclamation will help us expedite repairs and pursue state and federal funds.”

The Board of Supervisors will vote on ratifying the emergency proclamation on Jan. 24.

