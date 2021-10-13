 Skip to main content
Napa County issues recommendations for a 'safe' Halloween
Napa County issues recommendations for a 'safe' Halloween

Napa County's Public Health department has issued guidance and reminders to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during Halloween celebrations. 

"Limiting yourself to smaller gatherings and implementing extra safety measures — especially when everyone is not vaccinated — can help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19," the agency said a news release. 

"Together, we all need to do as much as we can to protect ourselves and those around us, including young children who are not yet eligible for vaccination."

Unlike Halloween 2020, the county is not "cancelling" trick-or-treating. However, it has suggestions for protection against COVID-19:

Get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and flu.

-- Vaccines are our best protection against infection. All three currently available COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effectively reduce risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death due to COVID-19.

-- Find a vaccination location near you: countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines

Stay home if you have, or think you may have, COVID-19.

-- Do not attend celebrations or participate in activities if you feel sick, or if you have come into close contact with someone who has COVID-19 and you are not yet fully vaccinated. For testing locations and hours please refer to countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations

Wear a face mask.

-- Vaccinated individuals can carry COVID-19 without showing symptoms. Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is required to wear a face mask in indoor public settings.

-- Face masks are recommended in private settings where not everyone has been vaccinated or when around people who are otherwise vulnerable or whose immune systems are compromised.

-- A costume mask is not a substitute for a well-fitted face mask that covers your mouth and nose.

-- Avoid wearing a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe.

Outdoor gatherings are safer.

-- Indoor activities where people from different households mix, like haunted houses or indoor mazes, are higher risk for everyone — especially for persons not yet vaccinated.

-- For indoor gatherings, open windows and use fans to improve ventilation.

Take safety precautions when trick-or-treating.

-- If participating in traditional outdoor trick-or-treating, wear a face mask or keep your distance from others to help reduce your risk of getting COVID-19.

-- Take hand sanitizer with you and use it frequently. Remember to wash your hands after coming home, and especially before eating any treats. To further protect yourself and your loved ones, be sure to monitor yourself for symptoms for 14 days after participating in holiday celebrations and activities.

Pay special attention from days 3-7 as this is when people are most likely to develop symptoms. To learn more about symptoms and testing, for information on what to do after an exposure or a positive test, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus or call (707) 253-4540.

The city of Napa recycling department is hosting a free Halloween costume exchange at the Tuesday Farmers Market and the Napa Library. Donate or pick up a gently used costume for FREE.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

