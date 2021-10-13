Napa County issues recommendations for a 'safe' Halloween

Napa County's Public Health department has issued guidance and reminders to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during Halloween celebrations.

"Limiting yourself to smaller gatherings and implementing extra safety measures — especially when everyone is not vaccinated — can help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19," the agency said a news release.

"Together, we all need to do as much as we can to protect ourselves and those around us, including young children who are not yet eligible for vaccination."

Unlike Halloween 2020, the county is not "cancelling" trick-or-treating. However, it has suggestions for protection against COVID-19:

Get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and flu.

-- Vaccines are our best protection against infection. All three currently available COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effectively reduce risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death due to COVID-19.

-- Find a vaccination location near you: countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines

Stay home if you have, or think you may have, COVID-19.