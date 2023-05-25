Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 3.2% in April, down from a revised 3.7% in March but above the year-ago estimate of 3%, the state Employment Development Department reported.

That compares with an unadjusted jobless rate of 4.3% for California and 3.1% for the nation during the same period.

Year-over-year, Napa County industries with increased hiring included construction, private service providing, transportation, warehousing and utilities, and leisure and hospitality employers.

At the same time, Napa County’s labor force grew from 70,300 to 71,500 workers.

For the second month in a row, Napa County tied with Sonoma County for the seventh lowest jobless rate in California. To compare, Solano County ranked 23rd and Lake County 35th.

San Mateo County had the state's lowest jobless rate – just 2.5%.

Napa County employers in April with the most job ads included Adventist Health, Providence Health & Services, the state of California, county of Napa, Treasury Wine Estates Global, Auberge Resorts, the Meritage Resort and Spa, Napa Valley Unified School District and Hyatt.

Registered nurses, waitstaff, retail sales persons and hospitality workers continue to be the top occupations with the most job ads in April in Napa County, reported the EDD.