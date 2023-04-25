The unemployment rate in the Napa County was 3.6% in March 2023, down from a revised 3.8% in February and above the year-ago estimate of 3.5%, the state Employment Development Department reported.

That compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.8% for California and 3.6% for the nation during the same period, the EDD said.

Year over year, Napa County industries with increased hiring included farm, beverage manufacturing and private service jobs, in addition to transportation and warehouse jobs and leisure and hospitality jobs.

At the same time, Napa County’s labor force rose from 71,700 to 72,200 workers.

Napa County tied with Sonoma County for the seventh lowest jobless rate in the state. By comparison, Solano County ranked 24th and Lake County ranked 35th.

San Mateo County had the lowest jobless rate – just 2.8%.

In other jobs news, an April report from the Workforce Alliance of the North Bay included data for median annual earnings for Napa County workers.

According to that report, eight of the top 10 occupations in Napa County earn median wages below $40,000 per year (and fall below $30,000 when adjusted for Napa County’s cost of living), while registered nurses and general and operations managers command the highest wages, with yearly wages over $100,000.

Napa County farmworkers, laborers, and crop/nursery/greenhouse workers earn a median annual income of $33,187.

Home health and personal care aides earn a median annual income of $30,243.

Cashiers earn a median annual income of $33,530.

Waitstaff earn a median annual income of $33,488.

Retail salespersons earn a median annual income of $34,653.

Registered nurses earn a median annual income of $134,493.

Fast food and counter workers earn a median annual income of $34,133.

General and operations managers earn a median annual income of $102,419.

Demonstrators and product promoters earn a median annual income of $38,230.

Maids and housekeeping cleaners earn a median annual income of $34,777.

