The unemployment rate in the Napa County was 3.6% in March 2023, down from a revised 3.8% in February and above the year-ago estimate of 3.5%, the state Employment Development Department reported.
That compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.8% for California and 3.6% for the nation during the same period, the EDD said.
Year over year, Napa County industries with increased hiring included farm, beverage manufacturing and private service jobs, in addition to transportation and warehouse jobs and leisure and hospitality jobs.
At the same time, Napa County’s labor force rose from 71,700 to 72,200 workers.
Napa County tied with Sonoma County for the seventh lowest jobless rate in the state. By comparison, Solano County ranked 24th and Lake County ranked 35th.
San Mateo County had the lowest jobless rate – just 2.8%.
In other jobs news, an
April report from the Workforce Alliance of the North Bay included data for median annual earnings for Napa County workers.
According to that report, eight of the top 10 occupations in Napa County earn median wages below $40,000 per year (and fall below $30,000 when adjusted for Napa County’s cost of living), while registered nurses and general and operations managers command the highest wages, with yearly wages over $100,000.
Napa County farmworkers, laborers, and crop/nursery/greenhouse workers earn a median annual income of $33,187.
Home health and personal care aides earn a median annual income of $30,243.
Cashiers earn a median annual income of $33,530.
Waitstaff earn a median annual income of $33,488.
Retail salespersons earn a median annual income of $34,653.
Registered nurses earn a median annual income of $134,493.
Fast food and counter workers earn a median annual income of $34,133.
General and operations managers earn a median annual income of $102,419.
Demonstrators and product promoters earn a median annual income of $38,230.
Maids and housekeeping cleaners earn a median annual income of $34,777.
Sunday's Earth Day celebration in downtown Napa featured booths devoted to green products, services and information, along with live dance and music.
Nick Otto, Register video
Photos: Earth Day cleanup, celebration in Napa
Earth Day cleanup 3
A bucket of trash is dumped after being collected as part of the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup 2
Beverage cans, cigarette butts, scrap metal and other waste were collected near Pearl and Main streets in downtown Napa on Sunday during the annual Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup 1
Volunteer Norma Sotelo collects trash near the boat launch at Napa's Kennedy Park as part of the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup 4
Volunteers are seen collecting trash along the Napa River in Kennedy Park, one of 10 local sites targeted for beautification during Sunday's annual Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup 5
Volunteers head out to collect trash in Kennedy Park as part of the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup 6
Volunteers Karen and Ray Graziani collect trash along the banks of the Napa River from their kayaks on Sunday morning during the annual Earth Day cleanup campaign sponsored by the Napa County Resource Conservation District.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup 7
Volunteers Zaira Miller, 10, and her father Zak collect trash along the banks of the Napa River as part of the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup 8
A volunteer carries a bucket of trash collected along the banks of the Napa River in Kennedy Park during Sunday's community cleanup program marking Earth Day.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup 9
Volunteers gather for instructions near the boat launch in Kennedy Park as part of the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup 10
Volunteer Zaira Miller, 10, searches for trash along the banks of the Napa River in Kennedy Park during Sunday's Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup campaign.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup
Volunteers at the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday laid out trash collected from along the Napa River onto tarpaulins at Kennedy Park. The effort, which covers 10 sites in Napa and Yountville, has culled nearly a ton of waste in past years.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup
During the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday, volunteers young and old used long-handled, claw-tipped pickers to safely remove trash at 10 locations, including Kennedy Park.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup
Soda and beer bottles make up a large proportion of the refuse removed by volunteers during Napa's annual Earth Day community cleanup effort.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup
Volunteer cleanup workers in Napa used long-handled pickers to safely remove detritus at various Napa and Yountville locations Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup
Kennedy Park on Napa's south side was one of 10 locations targeted during Napa County's annual Earth Day cleanup campaign Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup
The banks of the Napa River at Kennedy Park formed a scenic backdrop for volunteers removing trash during the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day Celebration 1
Members of Dance House Napa Valley Peak PAC perform during the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day Celebration 2
Volunteers hand out free succulents during the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day Celebration 3
Kids are seen fishing with with magnets at the Friends of the Napa River booth during the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day Celebration 4
U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson addresses an audience during the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day Celebration 6
Thousands of people biked and walked to the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day Celebration 5
Pedestrians are seen walking through the Oxbow commons and along the Second Street bridge as Napa celebrates Earth Day on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day Celebration 7
A line up of food trucks are seen during the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day Celebration 8
People are seen trying different herbs during the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day Celebration 9
A large crowd gathered for the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day Celebration 10
The electric Tesla Model 3 was on display as a large crowd gathered for the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day Celebration 11
Members of Dance House Napa Valley Peak PAC wait to perform during the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day Celebration 12
Pedestrians are seen walking through the Oxbow commons headed toward Napa’s Earth Day celebration on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day Celebration 13
A large crowd gathered for the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
