Napa County jobless rate dips in July

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 5.8% in July 2021, down from a revised 6.1% in June 2021, and below the year-ago estimate of 10.7%.
This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 7.9% for California and 5.7% for the nation during the same period. The data was reported by the state Employment Development Department (EDD) on Friday.
Napa County job categories with the biggest gains included construction and leisure and hospitality jobs. In a sign of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated 2,700 leisure and hospitality jobs in Napa County were created year-over-year, according to the EDD. Some 500 new construction jobs were added in the same time period.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
State and local government jobs saw a small decline, going from 9,000 to 8,700. Beverage manufacturing jobs dipped from 11,100 to 10,500.
Napa County has the 11th lowest jobless rate in the state. Solano County is ranked 41st and Sonoma County 7th. Marin is ranked first.
In other jobs news, the Yountville, Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena and Calistoga chambers of commerce, in partnership with Workforce Alliance Bay Area and CareerPoint North Bay, will host a Napa County Virtual Hospitality Job Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants will be able to upload resumes, review company bios, learn about open positions and immediately apply for positions. Job seekers should be prepared for live interview chats with recruiters, said a news release. Employers will be able to list job openings, chat with attendees, review candidate resumes and invite candidates to interviews.
Register: tinyurl.com/NapaHospitality21 or contact jessica@yountville.com, 707-944-4464.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Hundreds of endangered bats that lent gothic character to the St. Helena Public Cemetery and played a vital role in its ecosystem are dead aft…
Napa County begins the search for a new fire chief as the heart of fire season approaches.
Three former Napa High School Spiritleaders have just been selected as members of NFL dance teams, two for the San Francisco 49ers’ Gold Rush …
Two Napa residents were among six people killed Thursday when a tour plane crashed in Alaska, according to family and coworkers.
The city of Napa is considering possible COVID-19 safety adjustments in response to the recent surge in positive cases caused by the highly in…
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.
Tod Mostero at Dominus walks us through the process of creating a drought-resistant dry farm.
After 10 months of investigation, Cal Fire has announced that it is unable to determine the cause of last year's Glass Fire.
The 73-year-old solo artist and Fleetwood Mac star cited a new upswing in COVID-19 cases in canceling her five concert dates this year.
American Canyon will lose its Coca-Cola plant that employs 160 people. It is set to close in 2023, the company says.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com