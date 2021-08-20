 Skip to main content
Napa County jobless rate dips in July
alert

Napa County jobless rate dips in July

A Napa help wanted sign

A help wanted sign as seen in Napa. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 5.8% in July 2021, down from a revised 6.1% in June 2021, and below the year-ago estimate of 10.7%.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 7.9% for California and 5.7% for the nation during the same period. The data was reported by the state Employment Development Department (EDD) on Friday.

Napa County job categories with the biggest gains included construction and leisure and hospitality jobs. In a sign of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated 2,700 leisure and hospitality jobs in Napa County were created year-over-year, according to the EDD. Some 500 new construction jobs were added in the same time period.

State and local government jobs saw a small decline, going from 9,000 to 8,700. Beverage manufacturing jobs dipped from 11,100 to 10,500.

Napa County has the 11th lowest jobless rate in the state. Solano County is ranked 41st and Sonoma County 7th. Marin is ranked first. 

In other jobs news, the Yountville, Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena and Calistoga chambers of commerce, in partnership with Workforce Alliance Bay Area and CareerPoint North Bay, will host a Napa County Virtual Hospitality Job Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants will be able to upload resumes, review company bios, learn about open positions and immediately apply for positions. Job seekers should be prepared for live interview chats with recruiters, said a news release. Employers will be able to list job openings, chat with attendees, review candidate resumes and invite candidates to interviews.

Register: tinyurl.com/NapaHospitality21 or contact jessica@yountville.com, 707-944-4464.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

