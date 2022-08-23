 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa County jobless rate dips in July

A Napa help-wanted sign

A help-wanted sign as seen in Napa. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register file photo

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 2.6% in July, down from a revised 2.7% in June, and below the year-ago estimate of 5.9%.

This compares with an unadjusted jobless rate of 3.9% for California and 3.8% for the nation during the same period.

The number of leisure and hospitality jobs in Napa County rose 13.3%, going from an estimated 11,300 positions one year ago to 12,800 this July.

The number of unemployed workers dropped year-over-year, going from 4,100 one year ago to 1,800 this July.

Other Napa County job categories with the highest increases in hiring included beverage and tobacco product manufacturing and administrative and support jobs. 

Napa and Sonoma counties tied for the seventh lowest jobless rate in the state. Solano County was ranked 31st and Lake County 38th. San Mateo County had California's lowest jobless rate, at 1.9%.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

