Napa County jobless rate dips in July

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 2.6% in July, down from a revised 2.7% in June, and below the year-ago estimate of 5.9%.

This compares with an unadjusted jobless rate of 3.9% for California and 3.8% for the nation during the same period.

The number of leisure and hospitality jobs in Napa County rose 13.3%, going from an estimated 11,300 positions one year ago to 12,800 this July.

The number of unemployed workers dropped year-over-year, going from 4,100 one year ago to 1,800 this July.

California unemployment rate drops to historically low levels According to state numbers, California's unemployment rate dropped 3.9%, a rate that hasn't been seen since the data series began in 1976.

Other Napa County job categories with the highest increases in hiring included beverage and tobacco product manufacturing and administrative and support jobs.

Napa and Sonoma counties tied for the seventh lowest jobless rate in the state. Solano County was ranked 31st and Lake County 38th. San Mateo County had California's lowest jobless rate, at 1.9%.