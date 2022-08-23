Napa County jobless rate dips in July

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 2.6% in July, down from a revised 2.7% in June, and below the year-ago estimate of 5.9%.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
This compares with an unadjusted jobless rate of 3.9% for California and 3.8% for the nation during the same period.
The number of leisure and hospitality jobs in Napa County rose 13.3%, going from an estimated 11,300 positions one year ago to 12,800 this July.
The number of unemployed workers dropped year-over-year, going from 4,100 one year ago to 1,800 this July.
According to state numbers, California's unemployment rate dropped 3.9%, a rate that hasn't been seen since the data series began in 1976.
Other Napa County job categories with the highest increases in hiring included beverage and tobacco product manufacturing and administrative and support jobs.
Napa and Sonoma counties tied for the seventh lowest jobless rate in the state. Solano County was ranked 31st and Lake County 38th. San Mateo County had California's lowest jobless rate, at 1.9%.
People are also reading…
PHOTOS: This Week in Napa Valley, Aug. 19
Students returned to the classroom today as Napa schools held their first day of classes. Anxious kids and nervous parents lined up outside Mc…
Scenes from the fourth and final day of the Napa Town & Country Fair, which returned in full this weekend for the first time since 2019.
Want to learn more about aviation? Check out Vintage Aircraft Display Days — held on the third Saturday and Sunday of the month — at Napa Coun…
After a week of competing their livestock at the Napa Town and Country Fair these young FFA and 4-H members saw the fruits of their labor come…
The Bartolucci family plans an open house celebration at their Carneros winery on Aug. 27 to mark a century of winemaking in the Napa Valley.
Cracked or broken phone screen? Take a look inside this new Napa phone and electronic repair shop, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com