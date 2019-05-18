The unemployment rate in the Napa County was 2.7 percent in April, down from a revised 3.5 percent in March and below the year-ago estimate of 2.9 percent, the state Economic Development Department reported.
This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.9 percent for California and 3.3 percent for the nation in April.
Employers with the most job ads included the state of California, Adventist HealthCare, Allied Universal, The Culinary Institute of America, Queen of The Valley Medical Center, Treasury Wine Estates, Silverado Resort and Spa, Las Alcobas, Luxury Collection Hotel, Napa Valley College and The Estate Yountville.
Occupations with the most job ads included security guards, supervisors of office and administrative support workers, retail salespersons, supervisors of food preparation and serving workers, maids and housekeeping cleaners, waiters and waitresses, farmworkers and laborers, registered nurses, chefs and head cooks and supervisors of retail sales workers.