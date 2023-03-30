Napa County’s jobless rate dropped slightly in February.

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 3.7% in February, down from a revised 3.9% in January, and below the year-ago estimate of 4.0%, the California Employment Development Department reported.

That compares with an unadjusted jobles rate of 4.8% for California and 3.9% for the nation during the same period, the EDD said.

Year over year, Napa County industries with increased hiring included construction, beverage manufacturing, transportation, warehousing and utilities, administrative support services, and accommodation and food services. The number of food services jobs rose 14.3% from February last year to this February. In that same period, the number of transportation and warehousing jobs went up 13%.

However, state and federal government jobs in Napa County saw slight declines year-over-year.

At the same time, Napa County’s labor force rose from 69,500 to 71,700 workers.

Napa, Placer and Alameda counties tied for the eighth lowest jobless rate in the state. To compare neighboring counties, Solano County ranked 23rd, Sonoma County seventh and Lake County 35th.

San Mateo County had the lowest jobless rate among California's 58 counties — just 2.8%.