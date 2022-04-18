Napa County jobless rate drops again

The unemployment rate in Napa County dropped to 3.2% in March 2022, down from 3.9% in February, and below the year-ago figure of 7.3%.
This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.2% for California and 3.8% for the nation during the same period.
The last time the Napa County rate dropped below 3.2% was in Dec. 2019, when the rate fell to 3.1%. It was 3.2% in February 2020, right before the start of the pandemic.
The number of leisure and hospitality jobs in Napa County rose 38.4%, going from 8,600 positions one year ago to 11,900 this March.
Other Napa County job categories with the highest increases include manufacturing, service and transportation, warehousing and utility jobs.
Construction and manufacturing jobs dipped slightly from an estimated 4,500 to 4,300 jobs.
The number of unemployed workers dropped year-over-year, going from 4,900 on a year ago to 2,300.
Napa County had the ninth-lowest jobless rate in the state. Solano County was ranked 29th, Sonoma County 7th and Lake County 36th. San Mateo County had the lowest jobless rate, at 2.3%.
Napa County employers with the most job ads in March included Adventist Health, Napa County, Springhill Suites, Covenant Health, the state of California, Auberge Resorts, Carneros Resort and Spa, Hyatt, Moss Adams and Mindpath Health.
