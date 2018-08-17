The unemployment rate in Napa County was 2.9 percent in July, down from a revised 3.1 percent in June, and below the year-ago estimate of 3.7 percent.
This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.4 percent for California and 4.1 percent for the nation during the same period, the California state Employment Development Department reported on Friday.
The number of job seekers dropped 21 percent year-over-year – from 2,800 to 2,200 people. The number of workers in the county declined slightly – from 75,600 people to 74,700.
Industry wise, construction, administrative, leisure and hospitality and state government jobs all saw increases.
At the same time, manufacturing and county government jobs saw declines.
Employers with the most job ads included: St. Joseph Health, Napa Valley Unified School District, Robert Half International, Target Corporation, Marriott, Constellation Brands Inc., Allied Universal Corp., Wyndham Hotel Group, Silverado Resort and Spa and the Carneros Resort and Spa.
Napa County had the fifth lowest unemployment rate in the state. San Mateo had the lowest, at 2.3 percent. Imperial County had the highest unemployment rate: 19.3 percent.