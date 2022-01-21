 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa County jobless rate drops in December

Napa employers seek workers

A now hiring sign at Nation's in downtown Napa. Many local restaurants are hiring. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 4.1% in December, down from a revised 4.2% in November, and below the year-ago estimate of 7.5%, the Employment Development Department (EDD) reported on Friday.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 5.0% for California and 3.7% for the nation during the same period.

The number of Napa County residents considered unemployed dropped 44% year-over-year, from 5,000 to 2,800, the EDD reported.

Job categories in Napa County with the largest increases in hiring included farm, service and leisure, and hospitality jobs.

Construction, retail trade, and some manufacturing employment declined slightly in Napa County in December.

Napa County had the 15th lowest unemployment rate in the state in December. Solano County was ranked 33rd, Sonoma County 6th, and Lake County was ranked 40th. Marin County had the lowest jobless rate, just 2.7%.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Smartphones contain a lot of sensitive information, so it's important to make sure they are secure. Here are some signs that your phone may have been compromised.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Tags

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts plans for $20B computer chip factory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News