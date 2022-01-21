Napa County jobless rate drops in December

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 4.1% in December, down from a revised 4.2% in November, and below the year-ago estimate of 7.5%, the Employment Development Department (EDD) reported on Friday.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 5.0% for California and 3.7% for the nation during the same period.

The number of Napa County residents considered unemployed dropped 44% year-over-year, from 5,000 to 2,800, the EDD reported.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

Job categories in Napa County with the largest increases in hiring included farm, service and leisure, and hospitality jobs.

Construction, retail trade, and some manufacturing employment declined slightly in Napa County in December.

Napa County had the 15th lowest unemployment rate in the state in December. Solano County was ranked 33rd, Sonoma County 6th, and Lake County was ranked 40th. Marin County had the lowest jobless rate, just 2.7%.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine! Discover the hidden stories of Napa Valley wine and the people behind it -- plus expert analysis from our columnists and more with our weekly email newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.