Napa County jobless rate drops in December

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 4.1% in December, down from a revised 4.2% in November, and below the year-ago estimate of 7.5%, the Employment Development Department (EDD) reported on Friday.
This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 5.0% for California and 3.7% for the nation during the same period.
The number of Napa County residents considered unemployed dropped 44% year-over-year, from 5,000 to 2,800, the EDD reported.
Job categories in Napa County with the largest increases in hiring included farm, service and leisure, and hospitality jobs.
Construction, retail trade, and some manufacturing employment declined slightly in Napa County in December.
Napa County had the 15th lowest unemployment rate in the state in December. Solano County was ranked 33rd, Sonoma County 6th, and Lake County was ranked 40th. Marin County had the lowest jobless rate, just 2.7%.
