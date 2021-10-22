 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County jobless rate drops in September

Napa County jobless rate drops in September

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa employers seek workers

A now hiring sign at Nation's in downtown Napa. Many local restaurants are hiring. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 4.6% in September 2021, down from a revised 5.4% in August 2021, and below the year-ago estimate of 8.3%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 6.4% for California and 4.6% for the nation during the same period.

The number of leisure and hospitality jobs in Napa County rose 41.9%, jumping from 8,600 positions one year ago to 12,200 this September.

Other Napa County job categories with the highest increases include farm, service providing, transportation and warehousing, and business services jobs.

Beverage manufacturing jobs in Napa County dipped slightly, or 5.9%.

The number of unemployed workers in Napa County dropped year-over-year, going from 5,600 one year ago to 3,300.

Napa County had the 8th lowest jobless rate this September. Solano County was ranked 41st, Sonoma County 7th, and Lake County 39th. Marin County had the lowest jobless rate, at 3.6%.

Skeletons have invaded this Napa family's front yard for Halloween. The scene is inspired by vintage movie "Jason and the Argonauts." Take a tour here.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Trump goes to court to get his Twitter back

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News