Napa County jobless rate drops in September

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 4.6% in September 2021, down from a revised 5.4% in August 2021, and below the year-ago estimate of 8.3%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 6.4% for California and 4.6% for the nation during the same period.

The number of leisure and hospitality jobs in Napa County rose 41.9%, jumping from 8,600 positions one year ago to 12,200 this September.

Other Napa County job categories with the highest increases include farm, service providing, transportation and warehousing, and business services jobs.

Beverage manufacturing jobs in Napa County dipped slightly, or 5.9%.

The number of unemployed workers in Napa County dropped year-over-year, going from 5,600 one year ago to 3,300.

Napa County had the 8th lowest jobless rate this September. Solano County was ranked 41st, Sonoma County 7th, and Lake County 39th. Marin County had the lowest jobless rate, at 3.6%.

