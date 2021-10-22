Napa County jobless rate drops in September

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 4.6% in September 2021, down from a revised 5.4% in August 2021, and below the year-ago estimate of 8.3%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 6.4% for California and 4.6% for the nation during the same period.
The number of leisure and hospitality jobs in Napa County rose 41.9%, jumping from 8,600 positions one year ago to 12,200 this September.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Other Napa County job categories with the highest increases include farm, service providing, transportation and warehousing, and business services jobs.
Beverage manufacturing jobs in Napa County dipped slightly, or 5.9%.
The number of unemployed workers in Napa County dropped year-over-year, going from 5,600 one year ago to 3,300.
Napa County had the 8th lowest jobless rate this September. Solano County was ranked 41st, Sonoma County 7th, and Lake County 39th. Marin County had the lowest jobless rate, at 3.6%.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A pink princess tea cart. A pair of silver oxford shoes. A partial set of Limoges bone china plates. Such are just some of the treasures found…
One proposal for a future Highway 29 in American Canyon adds two lanes, while another adds six roundabouts. People have the chance to comment.
You'll never guess where the Napa goats of Linda Vista ended up.
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…
It took four years to build but Napa's newest hotel, Cambria Hotel Napa Valley, is now open for business.
Paper shortages are making it hard for printers to supply winemakers with the all-important labels that allows them to sell to the public.
The city of Napa is looking to clean areas affected by homelessness with more regularity to help cut down on fire risks, threats to safety, an…
The Jean-Charles Boisset Collection has added another historical property to its stable of Napa Valley landmarks.
Twenty months after he caused the drunk driving crash that left one family mourning the loss of a son, brother, and friend, Gary Lee Lindstrom…
Restaurants, glamping, clubhouse pools, bowling, hiking and a floating fitness center are among the proposals for Lake Berryessa resorts.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com