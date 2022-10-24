 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa County jobless rate drops in September

  Updated
A Napa help-wanted sign

A help-wanted sign as seen in Napa. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register file photo

The unemployment rate in the Napa County was 2.6% in September, down from a revised 2.9% in August and below the year-ago estimate of 4.5%, the California Employment Development Department reported.

That compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.7% for California and 3.3% for the U.S. during the same period. 

The number of unemployed workers in Napa County dropped year-over-year, from 3,200 one year ago to 1,900 this September.

Napa County job categories with the largest increases included leisure and hospitality, service providing, beverage manufacturing and construction.

Napa County had the ninth lowest jobless rate of California's 58 counties. Solano County was ranked 31st, Sonoma County fifth and Lake County 40th. San Mateo County had the lowest jobless rate, at 1.9%.

Occupations with the most job ads for Napa County included registered nurses, retail sales, waitstaff, housekeeping staff, food service managers and customer service reps.

Employers with the most job ads for Napa County included Adventist Health, Providence, Springhill Suites, Stanly Ranch, Moss Adams LLP, the state of California, Hyatt, Constellation Brands and the county of Napa.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

