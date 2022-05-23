 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa County jobless rate drops to 2019 levels

Napa employers seek workers

A help wanted sign at the corner of Silverado Trail. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Napa County's jobless rate dropped to a 30-month low in April, leaving local employers clamoring for workers. 

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 2.7% in April 2022, down from a revised 3.2% in March 2022, and below the year-ago estimate of 6.8%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.8% for California and 3.3% for the nation during the same period.

Job categories which saw the biggest gains include construction, manufacturing, private service, leisure and hospitality, including accommodation, food service and “drinking places” and beverage manufacturing.

Farm jobs showed the biggest decline, going from 4,600 to 4,300 positions, county-wide.

The number locals looking for jobs significantly year-over-year — from 4,600 to 1,900 this April.

Napa County had the 8th lowest jobless rate in the state. San Mateo County had the lowest, at 1.9%. Solano County’s unemployment rate was 4.0% and Sonoma County’s rate was 2.6%. Lake County ranked 35th, with a 4.5% jobless rate.

Local employers that posted the most job ads included Springhill Suites, Adventist Health, Covenant Health, Auberge Resorts, Hyatt, Carneros Resort and Spa, Moss Adams Llp, County of Napa, Silverado Resort and Spa, State of California and Stanly Ranch.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

