Napa County jobless rate drops to two-year low

It looks like someone hit the “reset” button for Napa County jobs.

In another sign of COVID-19 economic recovery, Napa’s unemployment rate in February dropped to a two-year, pre-pandemic low.

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 3.9% in February, down from a revised 4.6% in January, and below the year-ago rate of 8%.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.8% for California and 4.1% for the nation during the same period, said a report from the state Employment Development Department.

The last time the county jobless rate dropped below 3.9% was in February 2020 when the rate was 3.2%. Then the pandemic hit and unemployment skyrocketed, reaching a high of 17.6% in April 2020.

Hiring for leisure and hospitality jobs jumped 51.9%, year-over-year in Napa County, said the EDD report. Manufacturing jobs rose 11.4%, transportation jobs rose 10.5% and service jobs rose 9.9%.

“Napa (has) already shown strong recovery momentum ... and is likely to recover strongly like it did after the great recession,” said Sonoma State University Economist and Dean Robert Eyler. “But the next two summers will tell for sure.”

Yes, it’s great that the jobless rate is falling, said Eyler. However, at the same time, the number of people available for work in Napa County shrunk over the past two years.

Workers have moved from the area, he noted. Some workers aren’t able to return, for safety or family reasons. Other may have retired or stopped looking for work.

“That means is that you might have a faster moving unemployment rate that’s not reflective of your labor market getting better,” said Eyler.

‘The shadow of the pandemic is still cast over those folks,” said Eyler. Fewer workers means it’s harder for businesses to in Napa to find workers “and probably more pressure for wages to rise.”

On top of that, depending on the industry, some “employers might find themselves hiring fewer workers overall.”

In fact, certain businesses may never return to pre-pandemic levels of staffing. Perhaps their business model has changed, it’s tougher to find workers and more costly and they may not have enough demand, from customers to staff up again, said Eyler.

Eyler said that locals could consider February 2022 a “reset” to the state of the Napa County economy was about four years ago. Now that the reset has begun, the economy still needs to “catch up” to where it was pre-pandemic just to recover from those losses and then grow again, he pointed out.

For certain Napa County employers, especially those in the home and garden industry, spring means a need for more employees.

“We are absolutely hiring,” said Kerri Shatkin, operations manager at Outdoor Supply Hardware of Napa.

“We’re about to hit spring, the busiest time of the year,” said Shatkin. The store is located in north Napa in the Bel Aire Plaza.

“We’re definitely looking for people,” and while “It’s great to hire people that have experience in nursery or the hardware industry,” but the company is willing to train, she said.

“Lately I’ve (hired) people that have never done retail or this type of business,” especially for nursery jobs, she said.

Shatkin said ideally she’d like to hire another five to 10 people. “I have a variety of open positions, from pickup and receiving to plumbing, electrical, and we have a paint department and cashiers, and then we have our nursery and lawn and garden.”

The manager said that at the beginning of the pandemic, was “very difficult” to hire new workers, “but now that we’re starting to come out of it … we’re finding more people applying.”

Shatkin said that hourly wages at Outdoor Supply Hardware start at $16 an hour and go into the $20+ an hour range, she said. “It all depends on their experience.”

One reliable way of finding new staffers includes using Facebook and other social media.

“I have a lot of great people that are into social media in my store and they’ve done a great job reaching out,” to potential hires. Other hiring strategies include posting flyers at Napa Valley College and placing flyers into customer shopping bags.

The store also displays a large “Now Hiring” banner on the outside of the building.

“You can’t miss that,” she said.

