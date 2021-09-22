 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County jobless rate drops

Napa County jobless rate drops

{{featured_button_text}}
EDD
Dreamstime

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 5.5% in August 2021, down from a revised 5.7% in July 2021, and below the year-ago estimate of 9.3%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 7.5% for California and 5.3% for the nation during the same period.

Year-over-year, Napa County farm jobs rose 15.1%, leisure and hospitality jobs 37.5%, construction jobs 10%, and private service jobs 10.9%.

Napa County tied Nevada County for the 9th lowest jobless rate. Solano County was ranked 41st, Sonoma County 7th, and Lake County 36th.

Napa County employers with the most job ads included Napa Valley Unified School District, Adventist Health, Allied Universal, Villagio, County of Napa, Carneros Resort and Spa, and Treasury Wine Estates.

Transportation officials on Sept. 20, 2021 broke ground on renovations for the aging Imola park-and-ride lot in Napa.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

What in the world is a wine seltzer?

What in the world is a wine seltzer?

  • Updated

Wine seltzers are of the newest players in the booming RTD (ready-to-drink) market, with wine groups like Duckhorn getting in on the innovation. 

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient Mexican city of Teotihuacan still affecting urban environments today

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News