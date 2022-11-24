Napa County jobless rate inches up from September to October

The unemployment rate in the Napa County was 2.7% in October, up from a revised 2.6% in 2022 but below the year-ago estimate of 4.4%.

That compares with an unadjusted jobless rate of 3.8% for California and 3.4% for the nation during the same period, the state Employment Development Department reported.

Napa County industries with job increases included construction, service-providing, leisure and hospitality and administrative jobs. Trade, transportation and utilities jobs saw slight declines.

The number of unemployed workers in Napa County dropped year over year, going from 3,100 one year ago to 1,900 this October. At the same time, the number of people in the labor force remained virtually unchanged at 70,000 workers.

Napa County had the eighth lowest jobless rate in the state. Solano County was ranked 30th, Sonoma County sixth and Lake County 42nd. San Mateo County had California's lowest jobless rate, at 2.0%.

Employers in Napa County with the most job advertisements included Providence and Providence Health & Services, Adventist Health, Moss Adams LLP, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt, Auberge Resorts, Stanly Ranch, the county of Napa and the state of California.