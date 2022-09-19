Napa County jobless rate inches up

The unemployment rate in the Napa County was 2.8% in August 2022, up from a revised 2.6% in July 2022, and below the year-ago estimate of 5.4%, according to the state Employment Development Department.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.1% for California and 3.8% for the nation during the same period.

Leisure and hospitality jobs saw the biggest gains, rising 10.3% in one year.

Private service providing, administrative/support/waste services, educational/health services jobs also rose.

At the same time, transportation, warehousing and utilities jobs dipped 9.1%.

The number of Napa County unemployed workers dropped year-over-year, going from 3,800 one year ago to 2,000 this August.

Napa County, tied with Sonoma County, had the sixth-lowest jobless rate in California. Elsewhere, Solano County was ranked 32nd and Lake County 38th. San Mateo County had the state's lowest jobless rate, at 2.1%.

Local occupations with the most job ads included waitstaff, registered nurses, retail sales staff, managers, customer service representatives, housekeeping workers and sales representatives.

Employers with the most Napa County job ads included Springhill Suites, Adventist Health, Providence Health & Services, Hyatt, Auberge Resorts, Stanly Ranch, Meritage Resort and Spa, Constellation Brands and Pacific Hospitality Group.