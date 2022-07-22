Napa County jobless rate inches up

Kristin Smart disappeared during her freshman year at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo more than 25 years ago. She is presumed dead and her body remains missing but the man accused of killing her heads to trial Monday. Paul Flores is charged with murder and his father Ruben Flores is charged as an accomplice for allegedly helping his son bury Smart's body. Both have pleaded not guilty. San Luis Obispo prosecutors say Paul Flores killed Smart while trying to rape her in his dorm room in May 1996 when they were freshmen. The trial was moved to Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas because of pretrial publicity.