Napa County jobless rate inches up

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 2.7 percent in June 2022, up from a revised 2.3 percent in May 2022, and below the year-ago estimate of 6.4 percent, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.0 percent for California and 3.8 percent for the nation during the same period.
The number of leisure and hospitality jobs in Napa County rose 16.7%, going from 10,800 positions one year ago to 12,600 this June.
The number of unemployed workers dropped year-over-year, going from 4,500 one year ago to 1,900 this June.
Napa County's jobless rate dropped to a 30-month low in April, leaving local employers clamoring for workers.
Napa County job categories with the highest increases included beverage and tobacco product manufacturing and transportation and warehouse jobs.
Napa County had the 7th lowest jobless rate. Solano County was ranked 33rd, Sonoma County 7th and Lake County 39th. San Mateo County had the lowest jobless rate, at 2.0%.
Occupations with the most job ads included wait staff, registered nurses, retail sales staff, cooks, chefs, housekeeping staff, truck drivers and customer service representatives.
Employers with the most job ads for Napa County included Sutter Health, Adventist Health, Springhill Suites, Hyatt, Silverado Resort and Spa, Covenant Health, Auberge Resorts, Stanly Ranch, Carneros Resort and Spa and Treasury Wine Estates.
