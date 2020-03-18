You are the owner of this article.
Napa County jobless rate ticks up in January

The unemployment rate in the Napa County was 3.5% in January, up from a revised 2.9% in December, and below the year-ago estimate of 4%.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.3% for California and 4% percent for the nation during the same period.

The data was released on Friday from the state Employment Development Department and reflects conditions before the coronavirus' spread in the U.S.

According to the state, there were 2,900 unemployed workers in Napa County in January 2019, compared to 2,500 this January.

Job categories with gains included farm, retail, administrative/support/waste services, accommodation, food services and drinking places.

Construction jobs dipped slightly year-over-year.

As of January, Napa had the 12th lowest unemployment rate in the state.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

