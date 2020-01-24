The unemployment rate in the Napa County was 2.9 percent in December, up from a revised 2.6 percent in November, and below the year-ago estimate of 3.2 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.7 percent for California and 3.4 percent for the nation during the same period.
From November to December, the number of local job seekers rose from 1,900 to 2,100, according to the state Employment Development Department. However, year-over-year, the number of unemployed workers dropped – from 2,300 in December 2018 to 2,100 in December 2019.
Job categories that saw increases included farm, manufacturing and wholesale trade. Declines occurred in construction and education jobs.
Companies with the most help wanted ads included: Adventist Healthcare, Allied Universal, the State of California, Queen of The Valley Medical Center, The Culinary Institute of America, St. Helena Hospital, Constellation Brands, UPS, Carneros Resort & Spa and St. Joseph Health.
Napa County currently has the 12th lowest unemployment rate in the state.