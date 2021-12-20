Napa County judge becomes local leader in judicial mentoring program

A California mentoring program for potential future judges includes a Napa County judge as one of its leaders in the North Bay region.

Judge Monique Langhorne of the Napa County Superior Court is a North Bay workgroup member for the state’s Judicial Mentoring Program, jointly created by the court systems of Napa, Solano, Sonoma, and Marin counties. The other regional leaders include Solano County Judge Christine Carringer, Sonoma County Judge Chris Honigsberg, and Marin County Judge Andrew Sweet, according to a news release the program published Thursday.

The North Bay project is a partnership with the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who in July launched the court mentoring program — which sections for appeals and trial courts — with the goal of helping create a more inclusive judiciary.

“Our state’s remarkable diversity is a point of pride and strength that I am committed to advancing at every level of state government,” Newsom said in the statement. “This mentor program supports our efforts to identify the best and brightest judicial candidates from throughout the state, contributing to a stronger, more inclusive bench to better serve all Californians.”

Judges serving in the North Bay’s regional collaboration will communicate across sectors of the legal community—including bar associations, nonprofit legal organizations, local firms, and sole practitioners—to support lawyers who are considering service on local trial courts. The program will work to identify and provide judicial mentors for those lawyers, and provide information about the judicial appointment process, answer questions about application and vetting, and make recommendations to improve suitability for appointment.

“The process of applying, being vetted for, and ultimately selected for a judgeship can be cumbersome and daunting,” Langhorne said in the release. “Our goal is to help qualified individuals interested in serving as a bench officer, both as a supportive resource and mentor, as they navigate through the judicial application process. In doing so, we’ll be working collaboratively to encourage a diverse group of candidates to pursue public service as part of the state judiciary.”

A Vallejo native, Langhorne served Napa County in Child Support Services and the District Attorney’s Office before becoming a county court commissioner in 2006, overseeing cases including restraining orders, child custody, misdemeanor arraignments, drug court, and traffic violations. She was appointed to the Napa County bench in 2018 by then-Gov. Jerry Brown and was elected to a full four-year term as judge in March 2020.