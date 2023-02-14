Amid California’s ongoing housing crisis, all of the cities of Napa County, and Napa County itself, are currently figuring out their long-term housing plans known as housing elements, state-mandated documents that outline housing needs and challenges as well as plans to meet those needs over an eight-year period.

But according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development, all of Napa’s jurisdictions were supposed to have finished up that whole multi-year process about two weeks ago.

They missed an important Jan. 31 deadline to have their housing plans submitted and found compliant by HCD, along with almost all other Bay Area jurisdictions. (As of Tuesday, only four of 109 Bay Area governments were considered to be in compliance with housing element law by the state.)

As a result, Napa County and its cities could potentially miss out on important state funding or face proposed projects under the so-called “builder’s remedy,” a provision in state housing law that, in theory, enables developers to push housing projects of essentially any size right past local zoning rules, so long as the projects include a relatively high percentage of affordable units — at least 20% lower-income or 100% moderate-income.

So far, no such proposals have come forward in Napa, according to representatives from each of the jurisdictions, some of whom contended that the “builder’s remedy” didn’t apply because they had adopted housing elements they said meet with state housing law.

American Canyon, Yountville, Calistoga and the county have, indeed, already adopted their 2023-31 housing elements, though none has yet received certification from the state housing department that such plans are “substantially compliant” with housing element law.

Alicia Murillo, spokesperson for the HCD, said in an email that Napa’s governments are still technically considered to be out of compliance with housing element law until the state agency reviews the documents and finds them compliant.

“If a jurisdiction’s adopted housing element is not found substantially compliant by HCD as of the jurisdiction’s statutory deadline (in this case 1/31), they are considered to be out of compliance with Housing Element Law until HCD finds their adopted housing element in substantial compliance with law,” Murillo wrote. “As such, these jurisdictions would be unable to use subdivision (d)(5) of Government Code section 65589.5, inconsistency with zoning and general plan standards, as a basis to lawfully deny qualifying affordable housing as defined in subdivision (h). This is colloquially referred to as the 'Builder’s Remedy.'"

One reason many cities and counties have fallen behind is because of multiple changes in state law to the housing element process, and a large increase in units the state is requiring for this 2023-31 cycle compared to the previous one. The Bay Area is being required by California to approve over 441,000 units for all income levels, for example, which would represent a 15% increase in the region's total units.

In Napa County, the city of Napa is required to show plans to allow for approval of 2,669 units over the next eight years; American Canyon has been mandated 622 units; St. Helena received an allocation of 256 units; Calistoga received a 119-unit allocation; Yountville needs to show plans to allow for 72 new units; and, for unincorporated Napa County, plans to allow for 106 units need to be shown by the county's housing element.

The Calistoga housing element — which, in Napa County, is the farthest along in the process — is currently in review by HCD; it was adopted by the City Council on Nov. 15, and the state housing department received it on Dec. 30. The adopted element is a second draft, which includes revisions made to respond to HCD comments on a first draft.

Calistoga city manager Laura Snideman said in an email that the city is waiting on HCD’s final comments, which she said are due 90 days after submission. City staff don’t believe the “builder’s remedy” is an option in Calistoga, Snideman added, because the housing plan — which she said meets state law — was adopted and submitted before the Jan. 31 deadline.

Brian Bordona, Napa County interim planning director, also contended the county wasn’t out of compliance with state housing law, given that the county Board of Supervisors adopted the county housing element on Jan. 24. But the county hasn’t yet submitted the adopted housing element to HCD. Bordona said in an email that he anticipated he’d provide it to the state next week, and that staff would bring any state-recommended amendments to the board as soon as possible.

Brent Cooper, community development director for American Canyon — where the City Council voted to adopt a housing element on Jan. 31 — also said in an email that city staff doesn’t anticipate any penalties from the state “given our city’s substantial and ongoing compliance with state housing laws.”

On Friday, American Canyon received an HCD review letter on its first draft housing element, and Cooper said staff will “diligently respond to the comments.” The state agency hasn’t yet received the city’s adopted housing element, according to Murillo.

The Yountville Town Council adopted the second draft of the town housing element on Feb. 7, a week past California's deadline; HCD hasn’t yet received the draft. City manager Steve Rogers said in an email that town staff are confident the element will be certified based on earlier feedback from HCD.

St. Helena hasn’t yet adopted a housing element, but did submit a second draft to the state housing agency on Feb. 7. The city originally planned to hold adoption hearings in February and March, but changed course, according to St. Helena's community development director Maya DeRosa.

That’s because many jurisdictions have received a second round of requested changes from HCD after the second review, DeRosa said in an email. Should a jurisdiction adopt a housing element that the state agency decides needs to be changed, that could lead to a time-consuming second round of planning commission and city council adoption hearings.

DeRosa said she expects the St. Helena housing element will be ready for adoption by the City Council by early May. That, she said, should give the city enough time to meet a May 31 deadline.

Should any Napa County jurisdictions miss that deadline — which, again, requires both adoption and a letter from HCD affirming compliance — all rezoning required to provide adequate sites for housing must be accomplished within one year of the Jan. 31 deadline, instead of three years, to maintain compliance. And if a jurisdiction doesn’t adopt a housing element more than a year after the Jan. 31 deadline, it can’t be found in compliance with housing element law until required rezoning is completed, according to the HCD website.

Vin Smith, the city of Napa’s community development director, said the city is currently preparing to send the first draft of its housing element to the state housing department, likely later this week. Once the city receives comments back, Smith said — he estimated there will likely be a 45- to 60-day turnaround — it will go through the adoption process with the city’s planning commission and City Council, and then the document will be sent back to HCD for final certification.

Smith added that the city is coming off the recent adoption of its general plan, a broad long-term plan for the city that includes the housing element. Much of the work that went into the general plan — to essentially determine where growth should happen over the next two decades, for example — is also being used in the housing element, which is saving the city time and money. But the general plan process took longer than expected, Smith said, which delayed the housing element.

Smith said he’s confident of the quality of work Napa will soon be sending to the state, and is hopeful there won’t be a second round of comments from HCD. Some communities in Southern California, he said, still don’t have certified housing elements — and they had deadlines last year — but he suspects that’s largely connected to communities there not accepting changes that the state was requesting them to make.

“I’m hopeful that we get it right, if you will,” Smith said.

As for the “builder's remedy,” Smith said that many developers likely won’t be interested because of the economic infeasibility of building such affordable projects in Napa. Pursuing such a project could also be seen as an aggressive move that developers, many of whom pursue multiple projects in the city over time, aren’t inclined to make because they want to continue doing business in Napa and don’t want to risk squandering community goodwill.

Smith also noted that, should any projects that attempt to use the “builder’s remedy” — which he referred to, from a legal perspective, as a “fairly untested part of state law” — come forward, such projects don’t absolve the developer from having to go through objective building standards, as well as the California Environmental Quality Act.

“It gives them some rights, but it’s not just a free pass for them to start building houses,” Smith said.

