A San Francisco man was convicted Thursday by a jury in Napa County Superior Court of six counts related to child molestation.
Alvin Villete Caparaz, 46, was accused of molesting two family members in Napa and Santa Clara counties, from 2010 to 2014, according to the a statement from the Napa County District Attorney's Office. The children were 7 to 13 years old at the time, prosecutors say.
The jury found him guilty of two counts of forcible lewd and lascivious conduct with a child younger than 14 years, two counts of lewd an lascivious conduct with a child younger than 14 years, a count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and a count of forcible sexual penetration of a child younger than 14 years, prosecutors say.
Jurors also found true nine special allegations, which can be tacked onto convictions to lengthen a punishment, including that he had substantial sexual conduct with a child, used force in the commission of the offense and committed crimes against more than one victim, prosecutors say.
Caparaz faces life in prison and is being held in Napa County jail without bail.
Judge Elia Ortiz presided over the nine-day trial.
Prosecutors say Caparaz was charged and taken into custody in May 2015, after one of the family members came forward. Both of his accusers testified during the trial and were provided advocacy by Napa NEWS Sexual Assault Victim Services.
Caparaz's attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment on Friday afternoon.
The case was unique because it took so long to make it to a jury trial, said Deputy District Attorney Agnes Dziadur in the statement. Dziadur, who worked the case from the start, said "it took extraordinary trust, courage, strength, and resolve for the survivors to endure that amount of time before they saw justice achieved."
Napa County Sheriff's Office Detective Nathalie Hurtado led the investigation, and DA's Investigators Ana Baber and Sharon Fong assisted in the prosecution.
Caparaz's sentencing will take place on Sept. 20.