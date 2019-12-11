{{featured_button_text}}

A Napa Superior Court jury convicted a 42-year-old Richmond man of offenses tied to cutting holes in portable toilets at the BottleRock music festival last May.

Peterson William Fontes was arrested on the final day of the festival lurking near a portable toilet.

Napa Police connected him to a report the day before by a woman who said she had been assaulted in a portable restroom through a hole that allowed the suspect to reach the interior.

On Tuesday, Fontes was found guilty of two counts of sexual penetration by force, one count of 2nd degree burglary, and one count of vandalism. The jury also found true a special allegation that the amount of damage caused by the vandalism was over $400, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley reported. 

The convictions are a result of the defendant cutting holes into the back of portable toilets and digitally penetrating two women while they were using those toilets at a festival in May of 2019 in both Napa County and Alameda County, the DA's office said in a news release.

Details on the Alameda County incident were not immediately available from the DA's office.

During the trial, both victims testified against the defendant.

“This was a unique situation where the defendant targeted multiple victims in portable bathrooms where they were at their most vulnerable," said Napa County Deputy District Attorney Kristen Orlando who prosecuted the case.

"The bravery of both survivors to come forward and face their abuser is a true testament to their extraordinary courage," she said.

Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

Fontes is being held without bail. He faces a sentence of 16 years and eight months in state prison. Sentencing is set for Jan. 14, at 8:30 in Department E.

Kevin Courtney's Fave 5 of 2019

2019 is ending with a flurry of good stories. These are some of my favorite. They capture the flavor of life in Napa.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

2
0
0
1
1

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.