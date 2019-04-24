Want to know how public agencies are handling the public's business? Napa County officials just made it easier for you to find out.
The county launched its online platform for public records requests in March. It allows requesters to create an account, track the status of their requests, run keyword searches on documents they've requested and see what records others have requested.
All requests will be put in the system, regardless of how they were made, said Louis Valdez, who works with record requests as the administrative manager of the Board of Supervisors clerk.
"It's really great from a transparency perspective," he said.
The California Public Records Act allows people to make requests however they want, whether that's done verbally or in writing. Still, the platform helps officials manage record requests as a growing number of people submit them, said Mary Booher, assistant county executive officer.
Requesters who know which department has the records they're seeking can choose to send their request to a specific department, but they can also submit a general request, Valdez said. The county can route requests to the correct department, if the wrong one has been selected.
State law requires public officials to work with record requesters to find the appropriate records. It helps when people leave contact information so records clerks can send the records or help refine a request, but state law does not require people to identify themselves, Valdez said.
St. Helena uses a similar system for filing requests.
Napa County's system, NextRequest, costs the county $8,000 per year and is used by public agencies around the country, including the California Public Utilities Commission. Its website boasts that its system has been used to download nearly 4 million records and release more than 1 million records.