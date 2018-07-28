Napa County wants to involve residents in its months-long effort to create a strategic plan.
The county Board of Supervisors is to discuss the details when it meets Tuesday. The session begins at 9 a.m. at the county administration building, 1195 Third St.
Residents will be able to attend community strategic plan meetings that are to be held from August to October at locations and times to be announced. They will be able to take an online survey at www.countyofnapa.org from Aug. 24 to Sept. 17.
Land use is to be a big part of the strategic plan, but not the only part. Topics will include anything under the purview of county government, such as health and social services.