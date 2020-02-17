Drew Lessard of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says his agency and Napa County are “this close” to wrapping up an agreement for the county to oversee Lake Berryessa resort revitalization.
Lessard said he feels confident a version meeting the Bureau’s local and legal perspectives can be completed by the end of February. If so, that could allow the Napa County Board of Supervisors to consider an agreement in March.
Supervisors heard an update on the Lake Berryessa situation at their Feb. 11 meeting.
The county and Bureau of Reclamation have been working on a hoped-for resort management agreement for about three years.
This update sounded similar to one supervisors heard at their Nov. 19 meeting. A Bureau official then said that “we are almost to the finish line and look to cross the finish line in January.”
That didn’t happen. Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said during the latest update that people at the lake have had high hopes the county can improve the Berryessa resort situation.
“The longer we prolong it, the less hopeful they become,” Pedroza told Bureau officials. “I want to look you in the eye and say, ‘I do not want to let them down.’”
Lessard said the local economy and recreation are important for the Department of the Interior, which his agency is under.
“We want to bring this thing home, not just for you, not just for the department and Reclamation, but also for the (people) who live up there,” Lessard said.
Lake Berryessa is a federal reservoir in eastern Napa County. It has seven resorts along the federally owned, 165-mile shoreline that are meant to be leased to concessionaires to operate.
The Bureau of Reclamation razed five of the resorts a decade ago and targeted the sites for renovation. Agency efforts at finding concessionaires to revitalize them stalled. That raised the question of whether the county might succeed, given it would face fewer restrictions looking for concessionaires.
Long negotiations have entered what appears to be a slow-motion finish. Deputy County Executive Officer Molly Rattigan said the two parties are working on legal language.
“Words matter,” Rattigan said. “And we need to make sure these words really work well for both sides and clearly articulate what we’re trying to accomplish.”
The parties are really trying to resolve one issue, Rattigan said. That involves giving concessionaires assurances they need to obtain financing for infrastructure and improvements.
Pedroza agreed that words matter. Outcomes also matter, he said.
“We really want to see this come to an end,” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.