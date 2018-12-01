Napa County Landmarks presents the 29th Annual Holiday Candlelight Tour on Saturday, Dec. 8, featuring 11 heritage homes all built between 1875 and 1900 in the Napa's Calistoga Avenue District.
The tour features two historical sites of interest, including close access to an original caboose railcar built in 1890 and the original site of the horse stables for Napa's horse drawn fire trucks and now occupied by the Napa Valley Art Association.
Guests will enjoy homes beautifully decorated for the holidays, and live music performances from 2 to 4 pm from a professional harpist, a roving barbershop quartet from 3 to 5 p.m., as well as a sextet and a five-person acapella group.
In addition, antique cars will be placed in front of featured homes, light snacks and warm cider or warm cocoa will be available up to 5:30 p.m., and free LED Mini Flashlights will be provided for walking tour attendees after 5 p.m.
The tour is open from 2 to 6 p.m.
Advance tickets are $35 per person general admission, $30 per person for Napa County Landmark members or with new membership. Forty-dollar tickets will be available the day of the tour. Registration/will call is located at the Napa Valley Art Association building at 1520 Behrens St.
To purchase tickets, please visit NapaCountyLandmarks.org or call 707-255-1836.