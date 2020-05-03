Napa County Landmarks puts out new '10 Threatened Treasures' list

5. Aetna Springs, Pope Valley – At one time this was the summer “playground” for relaxation in the thermal springs, golfing, and socializing. Said to be designed by famed architect Bernard Maybeck, construction began in the 1870s. Active use by visitors waned during the 1960’s.There are approximately 32 buildings on over 100 acres. Disuse has led to neglect and decay. Several owners have announced ambitious proposals for rehabilitation and revival of the resort; however, to date nothing along these lines has occurred.

8. Franco-Swiss Winery, Conn Valley Road., St. Helena – This historic, crumbling stone winery is being offered for sale, reportedly in part, because the current owners were unable to bring to fruition a restoration plan. Historical records indicate as early as 1876 “20,000 gallons of red and white wine” was being produced at the Franco-Swiss Winery. To add to this structure’s deteriorating woes, the roof partially caved in a recent winter.

9. Three Silos at the old cement plant, American Canyon – These silos are the centerpiece of the city’s plans to establish a “town center” for American Canyon in a proposed agreement with a developer and the so called “Watson Ranch” development plan for homes, retail, and other services in this locale. However, these silos suffered damage in the 2014 earthquake.