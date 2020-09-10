Napa County Latinx Democratic Club invites public to first-ever candidate endorsement meeting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa County Latinx Democratic Club will host its first-ever candidate endorsement meeting on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. via Zoom. The public is invited to observe.

The newly formed club was organized by community leaders who wanted to create a civically-oriented organization to empower, harness, and further bolster the political power of Napa County’s Latinx community.

Endorsements from the meeting will be announced later on the club’s web and social media outlets.

For information on the club or how to observe the Saturday meeting, visit napacountyldc.org, facebook.com/NapaCountyLDC, or on Instagram at napacountylatinxdemsclub, and Twitter @napacountyldc.