Three in 10 online shoppers surveyed last year said they’ve had packages stolen from them.
That’s according to a survey (bit.ly/2ijUUyy) of 1,000 Americans conducted by Shorr, a distributor of packaging products and services. The survey also found that roughly eight in 10 respondents had packages delivered as frequently as up to five times per month.
And though more people are shopping with the rise of delivery services such as Amazon Prime, law enforcement rarely has enough leads to catch so-called “porch pirates” who cruise the streets in search of unclaimed packages.
Package thefts are probably underreported, said Oscar Ortiz, head of the American Canyon Police Department. His department handled about a half dozen package thefts in 2018, he said.
The Napa Police Department reported 31 porch thefts from Nov. 1 to Dec. 28, up from 23 thefts during the same time period last year.
The Calistoga Police Department did not receive any reports of porch thefts all year, and the St. Helena Police Department said it had received one such report in December.
As package thefts have become more widely reported, consumers have learned to track their packages, make sure they’re home for delivery or have their packages delivered to P.O. boxes or stores that may hold onto deliveries until shoppers can pick them up, Ortiz said.
“As the thieves get smarter, the consumer gets smarter,” he said.
Drivers have learned to hide packages out of sight and watch for people who may be trailing their truck to swoop up just-delivered packages.
Home surveillance systems have become more affordable than they used to be, Ortiz said. More people have started to use security cameras in recent years, but some thieves have learned to cover their face when approaching a residence.
Still, such technology can be helpful because it gives law enforcement a place to start. Officers and victims can share photos of the thief on social media in hopes of identifying that person, he said.
It’s a common misconception that stealing packages or mail comes with a hefty punishment, Ortiz said. Thieves caught with stolen packages are ticketed, unless the value of the stolen items is greater than $950 — the threshold for a felony theft charge in California.
“They’re thinking, ‘What’s my risk and what’s my reward?’” Ortiz said. “They’re looking for a way to support their drug habit … they’ll take the risk.”
But don’t abandon all hope. There are ways to deter thefts.
Here are some tips from Calistoga Police Department Officer Samantha Arlen:
Request a signature
Some senders may automatically require a signature, but shoppers may be able to request a signature at the time of checkout or at the post office. If neither of those tips apply, shoppers should track their package, find out which carrier is responsible for the delivery and request a signature from the carrier upon drop-off.
Track your package
Shoppers often get an email from the merchant when their online order has shipped. This email usually has tracking details inside and customers can follow their package’s to their doorstep. Customers can view an estimated time and date of delivery.
Be neighborly
Talk to your neighbors and work together to prevent package theft. Have a neighbor grab a package from your porch if you expect a delivery while you’re at work or on vacation.
Don’t ship to your home
Many retailers allow customers to pick up their package from a store branch. Shoppers may be able to select this option at checkout.
Invest in a home security system
Arlen uses and recommends a doorbell camera such as the one made by Ring. The unit can be easily installed near a front door, and the battery is rechargeable and lasts about three months.
A speaker is built into the unit, which allows users to communicate with anyone at the door via a smartphone app. Users get notifications when someone rings the doorbell and whenever there is movement in the frame.