On Wednesday, Napa Special Investigations Bureau detectives, Napa Police officers, and Napa County Probation officers conducted an arrest warrant sweep in Napa County.
Residences were checked for people who are on active probation, and who have outstanding arrest warrants issued by the Napa Superior Court. Five subjects were arrested and booked into the Napa County Jail for their outstanding arrest warrants, including an employee of a Napa vape shop, NSIB said in a news release.
On March 14, NSIB detectives served a search warrant at the Napa Smoke and Vape Shop, 1700 Imola Ave. in Napa and arrested Bailey Cooper Polk, 20, for investigation of selling cannabis and butane honey oil “wax” to children under the age of 18.
Polk was released from custody by the Napa Superior Court on March 22 on the condition that he stay 100 yards away from any vape shop business. During the warrant sweep operation, detectives arrested Polk after finding him standing outside Napa Smoke and Vape, NSIB said.
Polk was booked into the Napa County jail for violating his conditions of release, which is a felony charge.