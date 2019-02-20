Try 1 month for 99¢
Napa Historic Courthouse (copy)

The county law library has returned to the Napa Historic Courthouse, which was repaired after damage from the August 2014 earthquake.

 J.L. Sousa, Register file photo

The county's Law Library has returned to the Historic Courthouse after spending more than four years in the public library.

The law collection was displaced in August 2014, following the earthquake. It returned to the revamped Historic Courthouse last week, the Napa County Superior Court announced.

The free library is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offers practical materials for attorneys and non-attorneys. A librarian is onsite from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The law library is on the first floor of the Historic Courthouse, 825 Brown Street, near the grand staircase.

Contact the Napa County Law Library at 707-299-1201 with any questions.

