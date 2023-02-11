The California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Preliminary Grape Crush Report for 2022, released on Friday, shows Napa County in a position of strength relative to the rest of the state.

This is not only for the price per ton of Napa's wine grape prices; the county was also one region that saw an increase in yield in 2022 over 2021.

The massive report, which includes 150 pages of tables, provides details of crushed tonnage, degrees Brix and weighted average prices from throughout the state, broken down into 17 districts.

Overall, the 2022 crush in California totaled 3,620,595 tons, down 6.7% from the 2021 crush of 3,880,141 tons.

Red wine varieties accounted for the largest share of all grapes crushed, at 1,885,875 tons, down 7.2% from 2021. White wine varieties crushed totaled 1,463,787 tons, down 8.6% from 2021.

Among the highlights from the 2022 report:

Cabernet Sauvignon surpassed Chardonnay as the variety with the largest percentage of the total tonnage crushed at 15.4%.

Chardonnay accounted for the second largest percentage of the total crush at 14.4%.

Grapes produced Napa County received the highest average price at $6,847.19 per ton, up 12.2% from 2021.

Sonoma and Marin counties received the second highest average price at $2,858.39 per ton, up 6.4% from 2021.

The 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon average price of $1,892.40 was up 13.8% from 2021, and the Chardonnay average price of $1,014.63 was up 3.9% from 2021.

The 2022 average price for French Colombard was $330.64, up 1.9% from 2021, while the average Zinfandel price was up 0.7% from 2021, at $651.06 per ton.

The 2022 average price of all varieties was $910.80, up 5.7% from 2021.

After Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, the other most planted grape varieties statewide are Zinfandel (8.5%); French Colombard (7.5%) Pinot Noir (6.4%); Pinot Gris (5.4%); Merlot (5%) Rubired (4.9%) and Muscat of Alexandria (4.3%). Grapes such as Cabernet Franc and Sauvignon Blanc fall within the remaining category of "Other varieties, 28.1%."

"The 2022 North Coast harvest showed strength across all four crush districts," said Glenn Proctor, from Ciatta Company, global wine and grape brokers based in Novato.

Napa's Cabernet Sauvignon was up in tonnage from the previous vintage to 69,309, Proctor said, and also experienced "a great bounce back on Chardonnay with an increase of 57%."

Proctor said many growers wait for the highly anticipated report to finalize deals on prices.

"Fifteen years ago, we used to have someone at the door in Sacramento waiting for the book to drive it back to the office and we'd try to figure out what it all meant," he said.

These days, an email announces that the report will be available in a PDF online — this year it was at noon on Feb. 10 — "and we all go into a room and sit down at start figuring out what the numbers mean."

But it is critical information for a company whose business is negotiating deals between buys and sellers, Proctor said. "A number of contracts use the information to adjust their prices."

Napa remains strong, Proctor said. "The demand for Napa Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc, is strong and there's not a lot of it out there."

Although the yield in Napa County was up over 2021 and substantially over 2020 — the year of the LNU and Glass fires — Proctor said it's important to put it in context, looking at the number over a 10-year average, including the bumper crop years of 2018 and 2019.

"It was a surprise that Napa yields were up 5% (over 2021)," Proctor said. "What with frost and heat waves and drought concerns, it felt lighter."

Sonoma was hit harder by early frosts and its wine crop "was down 9% overall, with Pinot Noir (down 16.8%) and Chardonnay (down 12%) showing significant losses in tonnage."

"Lake County came in with a historical Cabernet Sauvignon harvest of 21,214 tons, and still saw an increase in price. Mendocino witnessed a 30% increase in tons, but was the only North Coast crush district to see a decrease in overall price, down 1.3%," Proctor said.

According to Greg Livengood from Ciatti, statewide, "the 2022 wine grape crush was even lighter than anticipated, further emphasizing the impact of drought conditions, a severe frost, and ongoing vineyard removals, particularly in the Central Valley."

"Cabernet and Sauvignon Blanc showing the biggest increases of the main varieties due mainly to increased demand in the coastal regions," Livengood said.

He added, "While the crop report shows a total number that is slightly below expectations, this volume is not completely unwelcome, given recent reports of sluggish sales in the U.S. market. With many buyers sitting on the (fence) waiting to make decisions on inventory, this report may push many of those players into action."

In the last couple of years, Proctor said, the concerns were about the lack of rain. "It was 'Oh my God,' will there be enough water for frost protection, irrigation?"

With January's heavy rain filling reservoirs, he said now they are discussing the implications of "the potential for a bigger crop."

"Napa is leading the way," Proctor said. "Statewide, California (wine grapes) are playing a different set than Napa, where the brand remains strong."

"For all of us, the question is, where is the economy going?" he concluded. "Will consumers continue to pay the higher prices? We don't want to kill the golden goose."

