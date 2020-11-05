Napa County lets Cakebread Cellars boost wine output; nixes more balloon launches

All of this led to the wine-increase request.

“It’s going to allow us to stay compliant (with county laws), stay with the market and process all of this fruit that’s been coming in,” Cakebread told the commission.

Making more wine doesn’t mean using more groundwater. Cakebread Cellars will decrease its overall water use by using recycled water for irrigation, a county report said.

The winery also asked to increase the number of full-time and part-time workers from 77 to 120. It asked to add two million-gallon water storage tanks for fire suppression and four 10,000-gallon water tanks for domestic use. It asked to add a wastewater pretreatment system.

But Cakebread Cellars didn’t ask for more visitors or more marketing events, a topic that can sometimes cause controversy. The winery already can serve 64,800 visitor-carrying vehicles annually.

For Balloons Above the Valley, the outcome was virtually preordained. The commission on Sept. 2 said the firm couldn’t increase launches at 5360 Washington St. between Napa and Yountville from 50 days annually to year-round.

But the commission still had to take a final vote on a resolution explaining its reasoning and making the denial official. That came on Wednesday.