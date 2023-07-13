Public libraries will be available on Saturday as places to spend time in cool conditions as extreme heat settles over much of California, Napa County officials have announced.

Residents can visit the Napa County Library’s four branches during their regular hours on Saturday, when temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees Upvalley, the county said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Library hours are as follows:

Napa, 580 Coombs St.: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

American Canyon, 300 Crawford Way: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Yountville, 6516 Washington St.: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Calistoga, 1108 Myrtle St.: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Residents of Napa County and the North Bay are under an excessive heat warning, which the National Weather Service has declared from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Vulnerable populations to extreme heat include young children, older adults, people with chronic diseases, those who are pregnant, unhoused people and outdoor workers. Warning signs of heat-related illnesses may include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, headache, nausea or vomiting, paleness, tiredness or dizziness.

High temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-90s in Napa during the weekend, but exceed 100 degrees Upvalley. The city of Calistoga earlier announced it would open a cooling center Friday, Saturday and Sunday at its Community Center at 1307 Washington St., with the doors open from noon to 9 p.m. (or 8 p.m. if fewer than eight people are present at that hour).