Napa County libraries limit in-person services during coronavirus emergency

The Napa County Library system announced Wednesday morning it will limit services it offers in person during the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to curbs on assemblies of more than 50 people.

The libraries are closed for browsing and reading.

The library will allow users to place holds for pickup, ask reference questions, send print jobs to a library printer for pickup, and ask about library services. Residents may call 707-253-4235 or visit napalibrary.org.

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

