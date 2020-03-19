Napa County libraries limit in-person services during coronavirus emergency

Napa County Library's main branch on Coombs Street.
Howard Yune, Register
The Napa County Library system announced Wednesday morning it will limit services it offers in person during the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to curbs on assemblies of more than 50 people.
The libraries are closed for browsing and reading.
The library will allow users to place holds for pickup, ask reference questions, send print jobs to a library printer for pickup, and ask about library services. Residents may call 707-253-4235 or visit
napalibrary.org.
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Karen Verzosa, Calistoga Farmers' Market organizer wore a mask on March 14, as protection against the coronavirus. Desite the threat, business at the market was "sort of as usual" she said.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Coronavirus precautions
Oxbow Public Market worker Reyna Lopez wipes down a door after the hall stepped up sanitation procedures in response to the coronavirus.
Sean Scully, Register
Coronavirus precautions
Model Bakery was limiting costomers to five at a time at the Oxbow location on Monday, March 16.
Sean Scully, Register
La Morenita lunch
Giovanny Arteaga, a Napa senior, picks up a burrito lunch from the restaurant attached to La Morenita Market on Jefferson Street. The business owners are offering a free lunch to students on weekdays during the NVUSD coronavirus shutdown.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Archer Hotel
A nearly empty lobby at the Archer Hotel in downtown Napa as seen on Wednesday.
Tim Carl photo
Coronavirus Precautions
Oxbow Market stepped up santitation procedures in response to the coronavirus, Monday, March 16.
Sean Scully, Register
Trader Joe's
A Trader Joe's employee in Napa wipes down the store's shopping carts, a step the store is taking in light of the developing situation with the coronavirus in the United States.
Sarah Klearman, Register
Coronavirus precautions
Many business in the Oxbow Market limited seating or closed outright in response to the coronavirus, Monday, March 16.
Sean Scully, Register
Calistoga school lunch
Olga Pimentel hands out a Grab & Go lunch to students at Calistoga Elementary School on Tuesday. There is no school due to the treat of the coronavirus.
Submitted photo
Calistoga school lunch
Rosa Rubio, left, Rosa Garibay, and Olga Pimentel, handed out about 150 "Grab and Go" lunches at Calistoga Elementary School on Tuesday, as schools are closed due to the coronavirus.
Submitted photo
Lincoln Avenue Brewery
Like other businesses downtown Calistoga, Lincoln Avenue Brewery has closed due to the coronavirus threat.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Napa Premium Outlets
The parking lot at the Napa Premium Outlets was nearly empty on Wednesday morning, March 18, as most store had closed as a result of coronavirus safety precautions. Napa County's new shelter-in-place order prohibits non-essential stores from operating.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Cal Mart
On Sunday the toilet paper and paper towel shelves at Cal Mart were empty as customers stocked up in fear of the Coronavirus.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Huge Bear Wines
On Monday, Huge Bear Wines in Calistoga was one of many businesses adjusting daily operations due to the Coronavirus, by limiting contact with visitors.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Castello di Amorosa
Valets at Castello di Amorosa in Calistoga were counting vehicles on March 14 to ensure not more than 250 vistitors at a time were touring the grounds, due to Coronavirus threats.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Fruit and vegetable vendors at Calistoga's Farmers' Market still had plenty to sell later in the day on March 14, as visitors stayed away due to the coronavirus.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Farmers' Market
A usually bustling Calistoga Farmers' Market was off and on quiet March 14, and most of the customers were locals.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Customers lined up to purchase seafood from Santa Rosa Seafood March 14.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Grant Showley, right, and his son, Logan, on their first day doing business at the Calistoga Farmers' Market March 14. AB Provisions makes and sells honey, and flavored almond milk.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Front windows at Erosion Wine Co.
St. Helena's Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room is at the corner of Hunt Avenue and Main Street. It is currently closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
David Stoneberg, Star
Sign at Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room
The sign on the front door of the new Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room says it all ... they'll be open when "things in the world get a bit more boring."
David Stoneberg, Star
School offers free meals for kids
Venedita Acosta, food services assistant, and Angela Baxter, food services director, serve free grab-and-go meals outside Vintage Hall for all kids 18 and younger daily from 9 to 10 a.m. through March 27.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Coronavirus precautions
Three Twins employee Carina Avina, left, said customers were sparse during the lunch hour at the Oxbow Market on Monday, March 16. Many Oxbow businesses limited seating or closed entirely in response to the coronavirus. Monday.
Sean Scully, Register
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
A Walmart employee restocks cleaning supplies next to empty shelves that once held sanitizers. Stores in Napa reported low stock over the weekend after a case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Solano County.
Sarah Klearman, Register
Napa seniors
Margaret Farmer, Flora Knepp and Betty Guy met at the Napa Senior Center on Thursday for lunch like normal, but have cut back on other outings as a result of coronavirus concerns, they said.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Beringer closed
Beringer Vineyards and other local wineries were closed Monday after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of all wineries and bars amid the coronavirus pandemic.
David Stoneberg, Star
The Table
The Table, a free meal service housed at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Napa, closed indefinitely this week because of concerns about the coronavirus.
Sean Scully, Register
Watershed initiative
In a time of coronavirus, Registrar of Voters John Tuteur and Mike Hackett bump elbows Friday morning rather than shake hands as Cio Perez looks on. Hackett and other proponents of a proposed watershed initiative had worked out some filing fine points with Tuteur.
Barry Eberling
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or
hyune@napanews.com
