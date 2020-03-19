You are the owner of this article.
Napa County libraries limit in-person services during coronavirus emergency

The Napa County Library system announced Wednesday morning it will limit services it offers in person during the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to curbs on assemblies of more than 50 people.

The libraries are closed for browsing and reading. 

The library will allow users to place holds for pickup, ask reference questions, send print jobs to a library printer for pickup, and ask about library services. Residents may call 707-253-4235 or visit napalibrary.org.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

