Napa County Library again welcomes walk-in patrons

During COVID-19, Napa County’s library system has come up with all kinds of new ways to reach readers -- from Zoom classes to contactless pick-up.
But nothing beats being able to wander in on a whim.
After months of hibernation, the downtown Napa library is open to as many as 75 visitors at a time who can now drop in without an appointment. It’s almost like pre-COVID-19 times, except for the mandatory masks and hand sanitizer stations.
“We’re glad to be open,” said Anthony Halstead, Napa County's director of library services and community outreach. “This is a long day coming.”
“It’s absolutely wonderful,” said Jeanne Moser, a longtime library user who visited the library on Monday. “I’m awfully glad this is open.”
Normally, “I practically live here (so) it’s been rough on me during the pandemic,” said Moser. “I miss reading so much.”
Nathanael Koross has been using the library his whole life – all seven years of it. He’s also thrilled that he can pop into the library again.
“I like to get dinosaur books and Minecraft books so I can build stuff,” said Nathanael, who came to the library on Monday with his father Laurence. “I like reading science books and books (about) how things work,” he said. “And I also like sharks too. They’re really cool.”
“We haven’t been here in such a long time,” said Laurence Koross. He didn’t even realize the library had reopened. “We just passed by and saw a bunch of cars” in the parking lot, and came inside.
The pandemic has led his family to try all kinds of new activities, which is great, “but we miss the old ones,” like visiting the library in person, he said.
Casey Bruce of Napa visited the library on Tuesday morning with her toddler. “We’re very excited” that the library has opened further, she said.
Bruce had borrowed several children’s books including one that has a built in device that “reads” the story out loud.
Before the pandemic Bruce would visit the library weekly, usually for toddler story time. Since story time has been halted, “It’s a challenge to keep kids busy right now,” she said.
The American Canyon, Yountville and Calistoga branches have also reopened for in-person visits. Because those branch locations are smaller, fewer visitors can be admitted at a time, noted Halstead. The St. Helena library is not part of the Napa County library system.
Of course, everything could change if COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
“That’s a real concern for us,” Halstead said. “No one wants to open and then close back down if the county slips back into the red or even purple category. If that does happen, Halstead said the library would reconvene to figure out how to continue offering services to the public.
“We’re going to do our best to ensure access.”
Support Local Journalism
So far, the reopening has been going smoothly, said Halstead. People haven’t balked at wearing masks or observing social distancing, he said.
“It’s exciting to have people come in and use the library like they remember it,” said Halstead. “It’s why we’re all here.”
There are a number of changes patrons will notice. For one, a security guard greets each visitor with a reminder to wear a mask and use the hand sanitizer station.
A monitor at the entrance notes the maximum capacity of the library, 75 people, and the number of visitors currently inside.
The Napa library is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday and Saturdays 1 to 4:30 p.m.
“Soft” seating has been restricted. Study tables now include just two seats, instead of four. For safety, “We’re discouraging group use,” Hastead said. Signs on each table indicate whether the surface has been cleaned or needs to be disinfected. Staffers clean inside the library every hour, he noted.
The study rooms remain closed because that’s where returned books are being quarantined before they can be reshelved.
The children’s section has been rearranged to allow for more social distancing. Story time remains online for now, said Halstead.
The library director said with the current public school staggered in-person school schedule, he’s now seeing more students coming into the library at different times, rather than a rush in the early afternoon. “It’s great to be the destination” for students again, he said.
While some visitors might be reluctant to pick up books and browse like normal, Halstead said he didn’t want that to be the case. It’s OK to touch the books, he said. “We don’t want to diminish the experience,” he said. The library is not a museum.
However, “if they thumb through (books) and decide not to take them,” then simply place those books into the boxes at the end of each row so the items can be quarantined and then later reshelved.
For those who physically can’t come into the library or don’t feel comfortable coming inside, curbside hold pickup is still an option. Before the library reopened for in-person visits, as many as 400 cars a week would use the curbside pickup, said Halstead.
Patrons returning books can leave them in the drive-through drop off on Fridays and Saturdays or leave books in the boxes set up on a table at the outdoor entrance of the community room. Books are then quarantined before being reshelved.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
