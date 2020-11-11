Napa County Library again welcomes walk-in patrons

The study rooms remain closed because that’s where returned books are being quarantined before they can be reshelved.

The children’s section has been rearranged to allow for more social distancing. Story time remains online for now, said Halstead.

The library director said with the current public school staggered in-person school schedule, he’s now seeing more students coming into the library at different times, rather than a rush in the early afternoon. “It’s great to be the destination” for students again, he said.

While some visitors might be reluctant to pick up books and browse like normal, Halstead said he didn’t want that to be the case. It’s OK to touch the books, he said. “We don’t want to diminish the experience,” he said. The library is not a museum.

However, “if they thumb through (books) and decide not to take them,” then simply place those books into the boxes at the end of each row so the items can be quarantined and then later reshelved.

For those who physically can’t come into the library or don’t feel comfortable coming inside, curbside hold pickup is still an option. Before the library reopened for in-person visits, as many as 400 cars a week would use the curbside pickup, said Halstead.