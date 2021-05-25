Napa County Library announces Summer Library Adventure for all ages

Children, teens and adults are invited to join Napa County Library’s Summer Library Adventure, with the theme, “Reading Colors Your World.”
Participants may sign up in-person at Napa, American Canyon, Calistoga or Yountville libraries, or online at www.napalibrary.org/sla. There is no cost to participate in Napa County Library programs.
The Summer Library Adventure, for ages 3 to 12 years old, is designed to cultivate children’s enjoyment of books, reading, and using the library through exciting free activities, programs and rewards. Additionally, the Napa County Library also offers a free early-literacy based Wee Summer Program for infants and toddlers zero to 3 years of age.
Parents and caregivers are encouraged to participate in simple, fun activities designed to introduce the youngest children to language and prepare them for reading. The Library staff has planned storytimes in the park, craft workshops as well as virtual performances and activities that will help to keep children engaged in reading and learning all summer long.
Studies have shown that children who read and keep their brains active during the summer enter school in the fall ready to learn and succeed.
Summer Library Adventure highlights include: Self-Paced Reading for Fun, Listening to Stories Count Too!, Interactive Storytimes at the Park, Virtual Puppet Shows, and Creative Arts & Craft Programs.
A comprehensive schedule of all the programs, activities, and storytimes will be available at all Napa County Libraries and online.
Beginning July 26 through Aug 31st, participants will receive rewards and certificates for reaching 20 hours over the course of the summer. This program is made possible by the generosity of the Friends of the Library in Napa, American Canyon, Calistoga, and Yountville.
