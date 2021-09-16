Napa County Library expands hours

The Napa County Library expanded its hours on Wednesday in all four locations.

"Calling all early birds and night owls! We’re expanding our hours to meet your needs," according to a library Twitter post.

The library is still taking several safety precautions to ward off COVID-19: Masks are required regardless of vaccination status, hand sanitizer is available throughout the building, seating is limited and Plexiglas barriers have been placed at service desks.

All locations are also still offering curbside pickup.

New Napa County Library hours American Canyon Library: Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday through Saturday: 10 am − 6 pm Wednesday: 12 pm - 8 pm Calistoga Library: Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday through Saturday: 10 am − 6 pm Wednesday: 12 pm - 8 pm Napa Library: Monday through Thursday: 9 am − 8 pm Friday and Saturday: 10 am − 6 pm Sunday: 1 pm − 5 pm Yountville Library: Tuesday through Saturday: 9 am − 5 pm

