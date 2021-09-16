 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County Library expands hours

Napa County Library expands hours

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa County Library

Napa County Library's main branch on Coombs Street.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

The Napa County Library expanded its hours on Wednesday in all four locations.

"Calling all early birds and night owls! We’re expanding our hours to meet your needs," according to a library Twitter post.

The library is still taking several safety precautions to ward off COVID-19: Masks are required regardless of vaccination status, hand sanitizer is available throughout the building, seating is limited and Plexiglas barriers have been placed at service desks.

All locations are also still offering curbside pickup.

Organizers hope to open a new charter middle school in Napa: Mayacamas Charter Middle School. It could occupy the former St. John the Baptist Catholic School property in downtown Napa.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.N. refugee chief warns 'suffering' in Afghanistan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News