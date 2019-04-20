The Napa County Library has received a $25,390 grant from the California Coastal Commission to support its upcoming H20 Superheroes program.
The H20 Superheroes program will emphasize what our community can do to keep the waterways healthy and how Napa River's health affects the ocean.
The program invites families and the public to learn, serve and protect Napa's waterways through an engaging series of library programs, books, materials, and activities that focus on waterway conservation and stewardship.
This 18 to 20 month series, starting the end of April will include eco-tainment shows, local wildlife lectures, special storytimes, river hikes, clean- up days, and a variety of new materials available for check out such as books, birding, and litter clean-up kits.
The program will be in partnership with Napa County Resource Conservation District (RCD), Napa- Solano Audubon Society and Friends of the Napa River.
As part of the Library's strategic planning, staff conducted a Community Conversation, which revealed that residents wanted to see a wider variety of family activities focused on local community involvement, organizers said in a news release.
In response, Ann Davis, Jennifer Knell, and Kelli Crouch consulted with RCD's Frances Knapczyk to develop the H20 Superheroes program.
The Napa Main, American Canyon, Yountville, and Calistoga Libraries will serve as a hub for providing opportunities that not only promote library usage, but provide purposeful family friendly activities and resources that positively impact our local waterways and ocean.
For more information, please visit our events page at www.napalibrarv.org. or visit the Napa Main, American Canyon, Yountville or Calistoga Library.
Starting April 28, you may sign up to become an H20 Superhero at www.napalibrary.org/H20.