Napa County library offers curbside pickup of holds

Napa County library offers curbside pickup of holds

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Napa County Library

Napa County Library's main branch on Coombs Street.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

The Napa County Library now offers curbside pickup of library materials on hold by appointment at all locations.

"This is a first step towards restoration of services," said a news release from the library. 

Wait times for holds placed online may take longer than usual for pickup "as we have a large backlog," said the release. "We are not yet transferring items from one location to another." 

Returned materials will not be accepted at this time "while we fine tune our processes to ensure that items are properly quarantined upon receipt." 

For more information, call 707-253-4241

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News