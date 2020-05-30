Napa County library offers curbside pickup of holds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa County Library now offers curbside pickup of library materials on hold by appointment at all locations.

"This is a first step towards restoration of services," said a news release from the library.

Wait times for holds placed online may take longer than usual for pickup "as we have a large backlog," said the release. "We are not yet transferring items from one location to another."

Returned materials will not be accepted at this time "while we fine tune our processes to ensure that items are properly quarantined upon receipt."

For more information, call 707-253-4241

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com