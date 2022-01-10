 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa County Library pauses in-person programming in response to rise in COVID-19 cases

Napa County Library

Napa County Library's main branch on Coombs Street.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

The Napa County Library has suspended in-person programming at all locations this month in response to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Napa residents can still access library services and browse the library in person, and there’s been no reduction in hours, said Anthony Halstead, Napa County's Director of Library Services & Community Outreach.

“With increased cases, school going back into session this week and our library’s continued support of residents that need support via phone or website chat, it feels appropriate to pause in-person programming,” Halstead said in an email. “We do believe this is temporary and will work towards an anticipated restoration sometime soon.”

A slate of virtual library events will be available in the coming weeks. All locations are also offering take-home crafts, Halstead said. This week, the library is offering a coffee filter butterfly craft.

Halstead added the in-person programming options — such as storytime or crafts — are different from coming into the buildings and browsing because participants are basically stationary for a period of time, and social distancing can become difficult.

Given the current COVID-19 conditions and continued surge in cases, he said, it didn’t feel right to continue to offer in-person programming this month.

“There’s been a huge influx in community transmission,” Halstead said. “We didn’t know and still don’t what the results of kids going back to school will look like.”

The library first decided to suspend storytime, which is geared toward children ages two to five — COVID-19 vaccinations aren’t authorized for children younger than five — on Tuesday last week, and expanded the pause to all programming last Friday, Halstead said.

The library had resumed pretty much all in-person programming last summer, and held events like storytime outside. When it began to rain in the fall, the library moved the in-person programming indoors, Halstead said.

All locations are still delivering books on hold out to cars if desired, he added, and virtual library services remain available.  

Napa County reported 416 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, following up a week with 880 positive tests overall. California’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen nearly 500% in the past two weeks, caused predominately by the more infectious omicron variant of the virus.

The city of Napa transitioned back to virtual meetings last week, along with other changes, in response to the recent COVID-19 surge.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors is continuing to meet in-person, though members of county boards, commissions, or committees may attend public meetings remotely, said county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum in an email.

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

