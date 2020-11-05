Napa County library system reopens for walk-in visits

On Monday, Nov. 2, the Napa Library reopened to the public for walk-in visits. Appointments are no longer required, but can be made.

In American Canyon and Yountville, a limited number of walk-in visits are available.

Current hours of operation:

Napa Library

o Monday — Saturday 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

o Sunday — 1-4:30 p.m.

American Canyon Library

o Monday — Saturday 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Calistoga Library

o Monday — Saturday 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Yountville Library

o Tuesday — Saturday 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Library materials can also be returned during a visit. Due to COVID-19, the library is still extending due dates.

Face coverings are required at all times for anyone two years or older. Social distancing is required. Libraries will have limited occupancy and seating to ensure proper social distancing.