Napa County library system reopens for walk-in visits

Napa County library system reopens for walk-in visits

Napa County Library

Napa County Library's main branch on Coombs Street.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

On Monday, Nov. 2, the Napa Library reopened to the public for walk-in visits. Appointments are no longer required, but can be made. 

In American Canyon and Yountville, a limited number of walk-in visits are available. 

Current hours of operation:

Napa Library

o Monday — Saturday 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

o Sunday — 1-4:30 p.m.

American Canyon Library

o Monday — Saturday 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Calistoga Library

o Monday — Saturday 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Yountville Library

o Tuesday — Saturday 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Library materials can also be returned during a visit. Due to COVID-19, the library is still extending due dates. 

Face coverings are required at all times for anyone two years or older. Social distancing is required. Libraries will have limited occupancy and seating to ensure proper social distancing.

Hand-sanitizing stations have been installed. High touch surfaces will be disinfected regularly. Frequent handwashing is encouraged.

Curbside services will remain available until 5 p.m. most days and until 4:30 p.m. on Sundays in Napa.

Info: 707-253-4235

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

