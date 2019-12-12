You don’t have to leave Napa to air-walk high above Normandy, France, with the neo-Gothic spire and massive stone tower of Mont-Saint-Michel Abbey on a granite island below your feet.
People will soon be able to have this and other out-of-county – even out-of-this-world - experiences at the Napa County Library. And they won’t be limited to cracking open a book and using their imaginations.
The library has purchased a virtual reality headset. Starting next year, patrons will be able to sign up for by-appointment-only sessions to view places and educational shows.
“They have a national parks tour,; you can go to outer space,” said Danis Kreimeier, who recently retired as library director.
A couple generations ago, most people’s closest brush with virtual reality was an old-school View Master, which showed three-dimensional photographs. The library’s new, high-tech headset provides 3-D, wrap-around scenery.
“You turn around, you’re still there,” Library Associate Chelsea Hernandez-Garcia said. “You look down, you look up.”
But where are you? Using Google Earth, just about any place you want to be.
The library recently tested the new virtual reality program by offering a few people the chance to visit places for the holidays. A grandmother could show her family the town where she grew up.
Library Associate Refugio Rivera has used the virtual reality headset to see the Mexican town where her grandparents lived, a place she has visited. She saw the church tower that her grandfather helped build.
“It’s like I’m there ... I know exactly where I’m going,” Rivera said.
While one person uses the virtual reality headset, others can see the scenes on a screen. People can share some of their life experiences in a visual – almost lifelike - way.
One available educational program takes viewers up close to the massive sculptures in the granite face of Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Lincoln’s nose towers above in one direction, a forest covers the floor far below.
This 3-D, all-directions scene packs a visual punch reminiscent of the Mount Rushmore climax in the Alfred Hitchcock film classic “North by Northwest.” But for some, such aerial experiences might invoke Hitchcock’s “Vertigo.”
Rivera said some users might have to get used to the virtual reality experience.
“It can be scary, because once you see it, it’s very overwhelming and a little intimidating,” Rivera said.
Just remember – if you start walking around in the virtual reality world that you’re seeing in the headset, you might bump into a real-world desk or wall.
The library plans in February to offer a virtual reality program that’s close to the ground– actually underground. Viewers will be able to explore the ornate tomb of Egyptian Queen Nefertari, a place few can visit in real life.
After that, the library will offer more programs. Kids who want to shoot zombies and play similar virtual reality games will have to go elsewhere, though. The library has educational, humanitarian aims for its headset.
The library bought the virtual reality equipment using a grant. The Oculus headset cost $500 and the computer $1,800. Whether the library will buy more sets in the future remains to be seen.
Time marches on for the Napa County Library – and even for the old-school View Master, for that matter. A new View Master model uses a smart phone to create a wrap-around virtual reality experience.
